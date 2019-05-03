Memphis Zoo named one of the best in the country

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Zoo made USA Today's 'Top 10 Best Zoo,' list.
The city zoo was ranked as the 8th best zoo in the country.
According to the site, experts and 10Best editors worked together and selected 10 winners out of the 20 nominees.
The winners were determined by popular vote.
The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden topped the list.
St. Louis, New Orleans and Dallas are some of the other cities featured.
Check out the full list of zoos featured here.
