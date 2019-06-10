Mempho Fest announces 2019 lineup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The wait is finally over.
The 2019 Mempho Fest line up has been announced.
According to the website, the concerts will be "Two days of A-list artists, playing one of the largest urban parks in America, in the most legendary music city on earth. There's no festival experience like Mempho Fest!"
The artists include DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia, Wu-Tang Clan and The Raconteurs.
Click here to purchase tickets.
