Mempho Music Festival 2018: What you need to know

The second annual Mempho Music Fest kicks off Saturday.
And people need to drink plenty of water to battle sweltering temps.
Free water and free re-entry are just some of the ways fest organizers are pushing for people to stay cool.
FOX13 spoke with its CEO about what is sure to be a busy weekend at Shelby Farms.
“We picked October for a reason. It’s the driest month of the year,” said festival CEO Diego Winegardner.
But this October also feels like one of the hottest.
And thousands of people are expected to pop up to see some hot acts – under the hot sun.
“It does get warm during the day, but it cools off at night. The nice thing is that we have a re-entry policy, so you can come in and out,” Winegardner said.
And for those coming after sunset, anyone coming after 8 p.m. can get in for the reduced rate of $55.
