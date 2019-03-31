0 Men charged in recent shootings have violent pasts

Memphis, Tenn - A history of violence.

Two men recently wanted for violent crimes in Memphis are linked to other violent crimes.

"First, I heard three gunshots, then a couple more gunshots, then a mirage of gunshots," he said. "I looked out my door, and I saw kids running everywhere and I went to go find out what's going on." That was Kevin Arnett last October.

He explained to FOX13 what he witnessed after five people were shot at a Halloween Party in Hickory Hill.

Police announced Friday, an arrest warrant for a third Memphis teen, charged in the shooting that took place on Lady Slipper Lane.

They’re looking for 19-year-old, Malik Graham.

If that name sounds familiar, that’s because, in January, Graham was charged with disorderly conduct in DeSoto County. Officials there tell FOX13, Graham and two other teens were suspected of breaking into cars near Olive Branch.

When officers tried to pull them over, they led them on a chase and even fired at deputies.

Saturday, we went back to Lady Slipper Lane to see what the homeowners thought of the connection. We heard noises inside, but they didn’t answer.

Other neighbors we spoke to were on-edge that Graham hasn’t been caught.

Also on-edge, neighbors in East Memphis after learning a bystander was shot by a stray bullet at Poplar and White Station Thursday night.

Police say Marvin Lewis was shooting into a red muscle car when the woman was shot in the back. He was shot in the leg and arrested at Regional One.

FOX13 has learned Lewis was out on bond for shooting a 16-year-old four times in 2017.

His attempted murder case just two weeks away.

Graham, when caught, is facing five counts of attempted first-degree murder. Lewis is facing new charges, including aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

If you’ve seen Graham, or know who was in that red muscle car, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.





