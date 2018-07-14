0 Men convicted for abducting, torturing man for over 10 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men were convicted Friday by the Shelby County Dist. Atty. for abducting and torturing an acquaintance for some 10 hours with an iron, a stick, a power drill and other items because they believed he had stolen their drugs.

Larreal Germaine Brown, 36, of Bartlett, and Randall Blake Rowland, 24, of Memphis, were convicted on six felony counts, including especially aggravated kidnapping, three counts of aggravated rape, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault-acting in concert.

The incident began on Aug. 29, 2016, in the area of Summer and Sycamore View when the 21-year-old victim was approached by four men who put a bag over his head and a rope around his neck. He said they forced him into a vehicle, kicked him and told him they would not kill him if he told them where the dope was, referring to methamphetamine.

The victim said the men took him to a nearby house, hogtied him, removed his clothes and took turns raping him with a wooden stick.

He said he was burned with a hot flat iron, burned in his private area with a lighter, burned on his foot with scalding water, struck with a bat and cut on the throat with a knife. The victim said he then was placed in a bathtub with bleach and that one of the men used a power drill on his hand.

The torture went on for hours until the next day when his assailants drove him to an area of northeast Memphis and put him out on a gravel road. A woman motorist, who saw him in distress, picked him up and took him to a hospital where he was admitted in critical condition with numerous injuries, including broken bones, cuts, swelling and burns.

Brown and Rowland are being held without bond and face lengthy prison sentences when they are sentenced Aug. 16 by Judge Lee Coffee. Two other defendants are awaiting trial.

