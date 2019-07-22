0 Men convicted of murdering partner during attempted robbery in local neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men have been convicted of murder after their partner was killed during an attempted robbery.

The third suspect was shot and killed as the victim struggled with the assailants.

Investigators said the murder happened on New Year’s Eve back in 2016. Lloyd Crawford, 30, Anthony Ellis, 32, and Muwani Dewberry, 30, drove to the 3200 block of Forest Brook Drive in Parkway Village to buy ‘kush’ - a high-grade form a weed.

Police told officials the victim got into the back seat, but during a discussion in of the front-seat suspects pulled a gun.

During the struggle with the victim, several shots were fired.

One shot struck the victim in the hand, another shot struck Dewberry in the head.

Officers said the victim climbed out the back-seat window as the three suspects drove off. One suspect began firing shots at the victim.

After driving about 10 miles, the defendants stopped and put Dewberry on the sidewalk near Cummings and Saxon in South Memphis. He was extremely injured when he was abandoned on the sidewalk.

Crawford and Ellis were arrested three weeks later.

Last Friday, Crawford and Ellis were given mandatory terms of life in prison after the verdict. They were convicted of attempted first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery.

Crawford was also convicted of employments of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony and tampering with evidence.

