Men found dead after gunfire erupts outside Mid-South home

CORINTH, Miss. - Two people are dead after a shooting in a north Mississippi neighborhood.
The deadly shooting happened just before midnight in Corinth, according to Police Chief Ralph Dance. He told FOX13 two victims were shot between homes in the 1300 block of Tate Street.
Trending stories:
- Florida woman shot after performing sex act for $5 and Pringles chips, deputies say
- Family speaks out after deadly officer-involved shooting in West Memphis
- FOX13 Investigates: Imposter debt collector scams Memphis woman
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Daniel Gunn, 28, and Latavious Rogers, 27, were identified as the victims. Both men were shot in the chest at least once, according to Chief Dance.
A neighbor told FOX13 she her the gunshots, but she didn't know the maginitude of what happened until police arrived.
"I saw the dead man by the mailbox," she said. "(Police) were there about 10 minutes trying to revive him, and then 10 to 15 minutes later discovered the second man at the corner of the house."
Police told FOX13 Gunn was found on the sidewalk. Rogers was located behind the house next door.
Investigators said Gunn and Rogers knew each other.
13 shell casings were found between the house where Rogers lived and the neighbor's yard in which he was found dead.
The neighbor who spoke with FOX13 said she knew Rogers.
"He had three small children and a wife. Thank God they were not home. He was a good father, and it was a terrible thing."
Police are working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}