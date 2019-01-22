Men found shot to death outside Mid-South home

CORINTH, Miss. - Two people are dead after a shooting in a north Mississippi neighborhood.
The deadly shooting happened just before midnight in Corinth, according to Police Chief Ralph Dance. He told FOX13 two victims were shot between homes in the 1300 block of Tate Street.
Daniel Gunn, 28, and Latavious Rogers, 27, were identified as the victims. Both men were shot in the chest at least once, according to Chief Dance.
Gunn was found dead behind his residence. Rogers was found in front of the homes.
FOX13 is told a handgun and 13 shell casings were found at the crime scene. Police are working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
