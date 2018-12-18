Men indicted after meeting teens at park to buy guns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four men have been indicted for shooting and killing two men after meeting them in a park in Cordova.
According to the Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich, Jai Dillard, Claude Pagou, Kentrell Spight, all 18, and Juanyai Walls, 19, were indicted in the shooting deaths of Jereme Jones and Devonte Taylor, both 19.
Investigators said they killed Jones and Taylor, who had posted guns for sale on social media. The defendants knew the victims and arranged to meet with them in the park.
The two victims were found shot to death in the front seat of their car, which was idling when passersby by noticed them and called police.
