Men indicted on first-degree murder charges after Memphis homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three men have been indicted on first-degree murder charges after a Memphis woman was shot and killed.
Investigators said the 38-year-old woman was shot and killed last November in the 3600 block of Jackson Ave.
A grand jury indicted Jutarian Malone, 20, Earl King, 21, Cortez Folson, 20, and Ryan Mibley, 21, on charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted especially aggravated robbery and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.
Mobley was not indicted in the murder case because he was wounded in the leg the previous night.
Officers responded to a "man down" call and later discovered a woman identified as Samantha Knight lying unresponsive on the sidewalk.
Knight was suffering from a gunshot wound after being shot in the left side of her neck. She was rushed to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition but later died from her injuries.
Surveillance video was later released by a nearby business. The footage revealed a suspect vehicle.
