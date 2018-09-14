0 Men meet at Memphis IHOP parking lot, end up shooting each other

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men met up at an IHOP parking lot in East Memphis, only to end up shooting each other, according to police.

PHOTOS: Argument inside car ends in gunfight in Memphis IHOP parking lot

Memphis police said the two men were in separate vehicles and met up at the IHOP in the 4700 block of Showcase Boulevard around 2:40 p.m. Friday.

Memphis Police investigating a shooting with multiple scenes in East Memphis. One scene is at an IHOP another in front of the Crowne Plaza Hotel. pic.twitter.com/ITwghoyF5C — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) September 14, 2018

One of the men got out of his car and got into the other man’s car, according to MPD.

While in the same car, police said the men got into an argument and then began shooting at each other.

One of the men drove off the parking lot and crashed into a fence near the Crowne Plaza hotel on Thousand Oaks Boulevard.

BREAKING: S Perkins S of 240. Shots fired. Silver vehicle has visible damage. The scene is just yards away from another crime scene at Showcase & Perkins... DEVELOPING pic.twitter.com/yKRpH8ayhn — SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) September 14, 2018

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

That victim – who has not yet identified by police – was taken to Regional One in critical condition suffering from a gunshot wound.

The other victim hasn't been identified by police as well. He also fled the scene in his original vehicle, arriving at St. Francis Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Memphis Police look to have someone detained in handcuffs after the shooting in East Memphis near an IHOP and the Crowne Plaza Hotel. pic.twitter.com/4FO9oZeIpz — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) September 14, 2018

MPD said that man is also in critical condition.

Officers recovered a gun and marijuana from the scene.

This is a developing story. We'll have live coverage from both scenes -- on FOX13 News at 5 and 6.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.