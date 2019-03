0 Men seen wearing blackface in 'repulsive' Snapchat photo believed to be UT students, officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - A controversial photo taken on Snapchat has circulated around social media and drawn outrage from local students.

In the screenshotted Snapchat image, two white men are seen wearing a black substance on their faces. Two other people seen in the photo were not wearing blackface, so FOX13 blurred their faces to protect their identities.

In addition to the black substance on their faces, there is a caption on the photo that also caused controversy.

"We for racial equality boys," the caption reads. "Bout to get this free college now that I'm black let's gooooo #blacklivesmatter."

And those people seen in the photo are believed to be students at The University of Tennessee-Knoxville, according to a statement released by university officials.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

UTK released a statement condemning the images, calling them “repulsive” and the caption “abhorrent.”

According to the statement, UTK’s Bias Education Response Team was made aware of the situation, and officials are “determining how to handle this incident.”

Following the spreading of that image on social media, some students at the university marched in protest on the school’s campus.

A short video was shared with FOX13 by London Montaque, who said she is a Journalism major at UTK.

Montaque said the protest was in response to “the lack of response, care, and support from” the university’s administration.

The entire statement from the university can be seen below:

“Earlier today, the university was made aware of a screengrab of a Snapchat photo that included four individuals we believe to be our students. Two of them were in blackface. The image is repulsive and the caption abhorrent. The racism displayed in this image does not represent the behavior we expect of students or our Volunteer values. The Bias Education Response Team—in collaboration with the Office of the Dean of Students—has been made aware of the situation and the university is determining how to handle this incident. Federal law prohibits the university from sharing how the university handles matters with individual students."

© 2019 Cox Media Group.