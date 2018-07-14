Men steal thousands worth of medication from Walgreens employee in South Memphis

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thousands of dollars worth of pills and medication are now on the streets of Memphis.
Detectives are trying to find three suspects who robbed a Walgreens employee this week outside of the South Memphis location off Bellevue Boulevard.
The employee was unloading ten totes full of medications around 9 a.m. Tuesday.
She told police that is when two men wearing surgical masks jumped out of a silver Nissan, shoved the woman against the wall, took the boxes, and sped off.
“They're going on the street, and someone is going to buy them, and somebody's going to get hurt,” said one woman.
The thieves took nearly $6,000 in drugs – everything from laxatives to fentanyl.
One woman told FOX13 she is a regular customer at that Walgreens, and robberies are not uncommon.
“About three weeks or four weeks ago they stole the cash register drawer,” she said. “A man walked in, pulled a gun on the woman…and took the drawer.”
