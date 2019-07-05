Men wanted for attempted robbery, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department took to social media to release photos of suspects they said are wanted for an attempted robbery.
Police said the crime happened at Getwell and Kimball.
Upon arriving on the scene, officers learned that the victim was at a gas station when two unknown men exited a black Mercedes, pointed a gun at the victim, and told the victim not to move.
The victim then fled on foot, and the two suspects got back into the Mercedes and left the scene.
Investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying these suspects.
