WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - The two men wanted for a deadly shooting at a West Memphis nightclub have lengthy criminal histories.
Two people were killed and another was hospitalized after a shooting at a West Memphis night club early Saturday. It happened at Second Chance Car Care Center on East Broadway Road.
The business is a car care center, but on the front window it reads, “private club for all occasions.”
One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other man died while at Regional One, according to police.
Police said the third victim was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Raheem Stackhouse, 23, and Reginald Smith, 23, are both wanted in connection with the deadly shooting, and FOX13 obtained both of their criminal backgrounds.
Stackhouse was most recently arrested in West Memphis for charges of first-degree murder and terroristic act in 2016.
Prior to that, Stackhouse had been charged with multiple unrelated charges in 2014 and 2015.
Meanwhile, Smith was arrested three times since 2017 – all of which dealt with drug and weapons charges.
FOX13’s Kirstin Garriss is looking into the previous murder charge against Stackhouse. Details on that incident – on FOX13 News at 9.
