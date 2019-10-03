Men who have family history of breast cancer need to get tested more, experts say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Men only account for one percent of breast cancer cases but experts are now saying it’s important for men who have a family history of breast cancer to get tested anyway.
Beyoncé’s father Mathew Knowles just went public about his own battle with breast cancer. About one in eight women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer, but the odds of men developing breast cancer is far less.
Experts say right now treatment for male breast cancer is based on statistics for women with the disease.
Medical experts told FOX13 men usually respond to health issues different from women. Experts hope now, more men will want to have this conversation with their families and get check-ups.
Right now, research is lacking in this area, but men can request their doctors to run a diagnostic.
