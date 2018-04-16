Men with faces covered by red bandannas rob woman at Memphis ATM

The nightmares of Friday the 13th became a reality for a Memphis woman last week.
A woman told police she was withdrawing cash at the First Tennessee Bank on Yale when she was approached by two men.
She told investigators the suspects walked up from behind her vehicle. They both had guns and their faces were covered with red bandanas, according to a police report obtained by FOX13.
The suspects allegedly demanded “everything she’s got.” The woman gave them her black Louis Vuitton purse, which had her social security card, driver’s license and birth certificate.
One of the suspects also took $60 that was still hanging out of the ATM, police said.
The woman drove away and called 911, but police were unable to locate the suspects.
