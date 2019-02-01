0 Mental health expert says assaults at Shelby County schools can be prevented

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - FOX13 is taking a closer look at the hundreds of assaults that have happened at public schools in Shelby County so far this year.

FOX13 asked for the number of assaults nearly a week after three brawls during high school basketball games happened at three different schools across Memphis.

Cell phone video from the girls’ high school basketball game between Overton and Sheffield high schools captured when the game turned into a brawl.

Mental health specialist Brandy Flynn attended one of the games where a brawl between players and fans interrupted the game.

Flynn told FOX13 brawls and situations of assault in educational settings can be prevented before police get involved.

"If we all just start paying attention, don't let it blow up,” Flynn said.

FOX13 searched the Memphis Police online database for the number of assaults from the last three months.

FOX13 discovered more than 140 assaults happened at schools in Shelby County.

Three of the assaults are aggravated assaults.

More than 100 assaults resulted in police arresting someone.

Former Shelby County Deputy, now educator, Mike Collins told FOX13 he’s noticed an upward trend in assaults in schools.

"Most of the assaults happen because of a lot of the incidents in the community. Then they bring it onto the school's campus,” Collins said.

