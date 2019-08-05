Mental impact on the community following the latest mass shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - This week's mass shootings in Southaven Mississippi, El Paso, Texas, Gilroy, California, and Dayton,
Ohio may have affected you and you don't even know it.
A Memphis mental health specialist told FOX13 the shootings may cause people to develop severe PTSD without being directly affected.
Mental health experts say this week's mass violence in public places where people are known to gather in Mississippi, Texas, California, and Ohio could do more harm to people than every day mentioning of violence in local communities.
Brady Flynn is a mental health specialist.
"There can be some type of sickness that didn't directly happen to you, "Flynn said.
The National Center for PTSD estimates that 28 percent of people who have witnessed a mass shooting develop post-traumatic stress disorder and about a third develop acute stress disorder.
Flynn says the PTSD, if not treated, could spread throughout communities and possibly cause a massive epidemic.
"What a lot of people don't understand is you don't have to be at the incident to have it happen to you.
Just the thought that it could have happened to you," Flynn said.
Several mental health specialists added that since many people in Memphis have either witnessed, been involved in a shooting, or know someone who is a victim of a shooting, many people have come to receive treatment.
