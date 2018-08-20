Mentally disabled Kroger employee robbed and kidnapped

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police told FOX13 a mentally disabled man was kidnaped and robbed in Midtown.
The victim told police he was working at the Kroger in the 1700 block of Union when he received a call from Krystal Flowers.
When Flowers asked the victim to come outside, he got in the front passenger’s seats of her vehicle.
That’s when a man in the backseat put a gun to the victim’s side and told him they were going to the bank.
The victim told investigators a man told him to withdraw $700 in cash from his account. He also told police that he thought they would harm him if he didn’t get the money out of the account.
Once he got back to the car, he gave the money to the unknown man in Flowers’ vehicle.
When Flowers drove him back to work, he was told to not call the police.
A bank teller at the bank confirmed the victim withdrew $700 from his account.
The victim identified Flowers in a six-person photographic lineup as the person involved in this robbery.
Flowers admitted to picking the victim up from work. She also said he gave her $500 dollars, but she denies that a robbery took place.
Flowers has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery. She has a $75,000 bond.
