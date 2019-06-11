  • Metro Nashville Police, TBI, DEA bust two men with 5.5 pounds of cocaine from Mexico

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- A joint investigation by the Metro Nashville Police Department, DEA, and TBI have resulted in a bust of 5.5 pounds of cocaine.

    The bust, valued at $100,000, took place at a motel room on Wallace Road in South Nashville.

    Police said they also discovered $150,000 in cash in the room.

    The cocaine originated from Mexico and the bust resulted in the arrest of Javier Calderon-Garcia and Jorge Nieves-Sanchez.

    Both men are being held on $100,000 bond on possession of cocaine for resale charges.

