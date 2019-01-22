Multiple taken to hospital after multi-car crash in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Five ambulances transported multiple victims in non-critical condition after a multi-vehicle wreck.
Memphis police said the crash happened when a car hit a pole off North Watkins near the intersection of Whitney avenue around 4:30 p.m.
Memphis firefighters said four cars were involved in the wreck. Five ambulances took multiple victims in non-critical condition to three different hospitals
Two ambulances went to Le Bohnuer children’s hospital, one went to St Francis hospital and another went to Methodist North Hospital.
It’s unclear where the last ambulance transported the victims.
Horrible wreck involving four cars off Whitney Avenue. MFD tells us 4 ambulances were dispatched and went to 3 different local hospitals. No word on the victims conditions. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/O9Iqllws4d— Jacque Masse (@massereports) January 21, 2019
