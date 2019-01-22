  • Multiple taken to hospital after multi-car crash in Memphis neighborhood

    By: Jacque Masse

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Five ambulances transported multiple victims in non-critical condition after a multi-vehicle wreck. 

    Memphis police said the crash happened when a car hit a pole off North Watkins near the intersection of Whitney avenue around 4:30 p.m. 

    Memphis firefighters said four cars were involved in the wreck. Five ambulances took multiple victims in non-critical condition to three different hospitals

    Two ambulances went to Le Bohnuer children’s hospital, one went to St Francis hospital and another went to Methodist North Hospital.

    It’s unclear where the last ambulance transported the victims.

     

