MFD: Abandoned apartments set on fire

Memphis police and the Memphis Fire Department are investigating after an abandoned apartment complex was set on fire.
According to the report, the firefighters were called to the 1800 block of Pennsylvania Street on Thursday.
Total damage is estimated at $15,000.00 structure and no contents. The origin and cause of the fire was determined to be intentionally set in the interior of the structure.
This fire is still under investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}