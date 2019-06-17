MFD battles early morning house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Fire Department battled an early morning house fire in Memphis.
FOX13 was on the scene as police and fire arrived.
The fire happened on the 4200 block of Given Avenue.
No one was inside at the time.
This is a developing story. Check back updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}