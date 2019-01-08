MFD battling fire in Mitchell Heights

Memphis Firefighters are currently battling a fire in Mitchell Heights.
According to Memphis Fire Department, the fire has not been brought under control.
FOX13 has a crew heading to the 3400 block of Rosamond for a LIVE update from the scene on Good Morning Memphis.
