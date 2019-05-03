MFD battling massive apartment fire in South Memphis

The Memphis Fire Department is battling a fire in South Memphis.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, the fire broke out on the 300 block of South Danny Thomas Boulevard.
The apartment complex are called the Forum Flats. FOX13 learned it is a 202-unit apartment community located two blocks away from the FedEx Forum.
The apartments are currently under construction.
FOX13 is working to learn more information. Team coverage LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
