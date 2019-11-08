MFD employee arrested for driving under the influence among other charges, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An MFD employee has been arrested for driving under the influence among other charges.
According to police, Jimmy Bell, 51, was arrested early Friday morning in Covington.
He was arrested for driving under the influence, drug possession, and having a firearm while intoxicated.
FOX13 originally reported he was a firefighter, however, MFD clarified he is a fire driver.
The Memphis Fire Department told FOX13 Bell is off duty pending an investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 1 dead, several injured in chemical incident at Buffalo Wild Wings in Massachusetts
- South Carolina man finds marijuana inside McDonald’s sweet tea
- How you can audition for Family Feud in Memphis
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}