  • MFD employee arrested for driving under the influence among other charges, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An MFD employee has been arrested for driving under the influence among other charges. 

    According to police, Jimmy Bell, 51, was arrested early Friday morning in Covington. 

    He was arrested for driving under the influence, drug possession, and having a firearm while intoxicated.

    FOX13 originally reported he was a firefighter, however, MFD clarified he is a fire driver. 

    The Memphis Fire Department told FOX13 Bell is off duty pending an investigation.

