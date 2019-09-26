MFD's ‘Fire Finders' microchip scanning program will help return lost pets to their owners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Not only can firefighters save lives, they can now return lost pets to their owners.
The new "Fire Finders" program is a partnership between Memphis Animal Services and the Memphis Fire Department.
MFD stations are now equipped with microchip scanners so citizens who find pets can have them scanned for a microchip at any fire station.
"Every pet should have a microchip, but what we found was that not all of our citizens had the same access to getting microchips or scanning found pets for microchips," said MAS Director Alexis Pugh.
"We're solving half of that problem with the Fire Finders program, and we are working on solutions for bringing more microchip access to the community in the future."
The new program is funded by a Maddie's Fund Innovation Grant. Officials with the MFD unveil the technology Thursday morning.
"Our fire department is one of very few in the nation providing this service to citizens," said Memphis Fire Director Gina Sweat. "We're thrilled to continue partnering with MAS to bring innovative solutions like this one to Memphis, without increasing the taxpayer burden."
