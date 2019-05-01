0 MGM resorts announced plans to cut 1,000 jobs by June

TUNICA, Miss. - More casino employees in Tunica could be off the job soon. Tuesday, MGM Resorts announced plans to cut 1,000 jobs by June.

MGM owns the Gold Strike casino in Tunica.

FOX13 spoke with Charles Finkley, president of the Tunica Co. Chamber of Commerce. He did not want to comment on the MGM layoffs, because right now, it’s unclear where those layoffs are going to happen.

“Currently the county has a five percent unemployment rate and despite some of the closures of the Casino has been adding jobs in other sectors,” Finley said.

It has been a rough stretch so far for Tunica county this year. Closing casinos and the end of the county's firefighting contract signal tough times in the county.

“The county here has been resilient. We have resilient people and leadership here,” Finkley said.

Now, that resilience could be put to the test again if It unclear if any gold strike employees would be affected.

Despite that, Finkley said if jobs are lost, they will work hard to make sure those employees do not go without.

“Anytime we have a closure, we always feel for our resident. But we have a very strong workforce development here and they are going to work with those casinos to place some of those residents,” he explained.

Finkley said a jobs announcement in Tunica County is coming relatively soon.

