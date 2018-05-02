MGU cracks Lorenzen Wright cold case, impacting violent crime daily across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Violent crime is down this year in Memphis. A big reason why is the Multi-Agency Gang Unit (MGU), which operates under the radar and takes down the most dangerous criminals.
Many people did not know about the team until they solved the Lorenzen Wright cold case murder.
The team of roughly 25 men of women, from local and federal agencies, was formed in 2011 and has been behind some of the biggest arrests and gang busts in recent years. Their operations have busted Gangster Disciples, multiple different Crips, Vice Lords, and countless other streets gangs in Memphis.
They are also out every week making traffic stops, doing long-term surveillance, and undercover drug buys.
“Our main purpose simply is to combat the gang problems in Memphis,” said Major Darren Goods, who runs MGU. “The shooters. That is our primary focus right now.”
