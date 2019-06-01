Mid-South 16-year-old airlifted to Regional One after being shot by teen, police say

DYER CO., Tenn. - A Tennessee teenager was airlifted to Regional One after being shot by a man in Dyer County, according to police.
Investigators said the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Forrest Street in Dyersburg.
According to police, Travion Thomas, 19, fired multiple shots after a large crowd of people had gathered in the area. A “dispute ensued,” and a teenager was shot.
Police said the 16-year-old victim was shot in the arm. That victim – who was not identified – was airlifted to Regional One and is in stable condition.
K-9 units were deployed to search for Thomas following the shooting. He was located a few blocks away from the crime scene, according to investigators.
Thomas was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, and he is being held at the Dyer County Law Enforcement Complex.
He will be in court Monday, June 3 at 4 p.m.
