0 Mid-South animal shelter under investigation, euthanasia drugs removed

SENATOBIA, Miss. - FOX13 is getting you results: In August we told you residents of Senatobia were furious after the local animal shelter euthanized two litters of healthy puppies.

Fox13's Winnie Wright has been investigating ever since.

Tuesday, she confirmed the shelter is under investigation.

A Tate County detective told us they launched the investigation after we originally looked into the deaths.

She confirms, the Senatobia-Tate Animal Shelter and its director are currently under investigation, and all euthanasia meds have been removed from the facility.

This, after FOX13 put the shelter and city officials in the spotlight for how the situation was handled.

Jim Davila is a well-known animal advocate in the Mid-South.

He was one of several advocates who called us back in August when he learned the Senatobia-Tate Animal Shelter euthanized two litters of seemingly-healthy puppies.

“They were picked up Thursday, they were dead Friday by 3 o’clock in the afternoon," he said.

That was Davila then.

We caught back up with him Tuesday after confirming the investigation with a Tate County detective working the case.

"I thought I would never hear those words; that there's an active investigation, which there needs to be," Davila said. "The shelter has someone in charge that kills unnecessarily."

We reached out to the Senatobia-Tate Animal Shelter Director Alicia Burns.

She didn't return our call, but previously has told us to reach out to Senatobia Mayor Greg Graves.

Mayor Graves didn't respond to our initial email for comment, so we followed-up, and got the following response:

“I did receive your email. I read in your biography on Fox 13 website that you are an advocate of animal rescue. One might conclude that your involvement with animal rescue could color your objectivity regarding our shelter. At this time, I regretfully decline to discuss our shelter with you.”

"The Mayor blindly follows her for whatever reason," Davila said in response to the email. "Maybe they're friends, I think."

Several shelter volunteers told me they've been called in to the Sheriff's Office to give a statement.

They said all euthanasias now have to be performed by and at the discretion of a local vet.

"As long as she doesn't have the final say in euthanasia, I think that's progress,” Davila said.

It's worth noting, just last week the U.S. Senate passed a bill making certain forms of animal cruelty a felony.

In the course of our investigation, we have learned that those who perform euthanasias in Mississippi don't have to have any sort of licensing or certificate to do so.

The drugs are purchased by a vet's office or a local law enforcement agency and under the oversight of a vet, but that person doesn't have to be in the building.

That's according to the State Veterinarian for the Mississippi Board of Animal Health, who said, they've considered licensing shelter staff in the past, but it was a funding issue.



