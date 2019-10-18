Mid-South band director fired for 'alleged sexual misconduct' with student, police chief says

HELENA, Ark. - FOX13 has learned a Mid-South teacher was fired after sexual misconduct with a student, according to an email.

The memo sent to parents at the KIPP Delta Public schools in Helena, Arkansas said there was "sexual misconduct between a teacher employed by KIPP Delta Public Schools and a student at KIPP Delta Collegiate High School."

Authorities in Arkansas have identified the teacher as Fleming Ivory. Officials said he was the band director at KIPP Delta Collegiate High School.

The Helena-West Helena Police Department has been notified and an internal investigation was launched by the school district.

As a result of that investigation, Ivory was fired.

Read the full memo below.

Dear KIPP Delta Parents and Guardians, Your student’s safety and well-being are our highest priorities at KIPP. With that top of mind, I am writing to inform you of a recent incident at KIPP Delta Collegiate High School. On Wednesday of this week, we were notified of alleged sexual misconduct between a teacher employed by KIPP Delta Public Schools, and a student at KIPP Delta Collegiate High School. We immediately alerted the student’s family and the Helena-West Helena Police Department and launched an internal investigation. Upon the receipt of the allegation, the teacher was also placed on administrative leave. As a result of the internal investigation, which was conducted over the course of Wednesday and Thursday, we have terminated the teacher’s employment with KIPP Delta Public Schools effective immediately. Given that this investigation is part an ongoing criminal investigation, we cannot share further details at this time. We are keeping in contact with the student’s parents and have been and will continue to fully cooperate with the Chief of Police and detectives as they continue their investigation. Any allegations of this nature is serious and we are dealing with it swiftly and thoroughly in order to protect the safety of all students at our schools.



To help support any students who may be affected by this news, counselors will be on hand today and next week and available to any student who wants to speak with someone about their concerns or requests their services.