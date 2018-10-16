0 Mid-South bus driver gets lost while taking students to school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Video shows a Mid-South bus getting lost while taking students to White Station Middle School Tuesday morning.

In the video, children started telling the bus driver where to go. Steve Warren told FOX13 this video was taken by his son.

“I started getting messages from my son saying the driver was lost and didn’t know where she was. She didn't know the name of the school she was going to either,” said Warren.

Warren reached out to the school district and the bus company, but he still doesn't have any answers.

“None of my concerns have even been acknowledged from the transportation office at the county schools,” Warren explained.

FOX13 asked questions to discover this is a spare driver who made a wrong turn. Therefore, she may not have reached out to dispatch for guidance - which caused a delay.

SCS says they had no idea there was an issue, here’s the statement below -

“We will share this video with our transportation department to investigate. We need to learn more about this situation before we can respond.”

Durham Bus Services released the following statement -

“We are aware of this incident. The driver was a spare driver, meaning she was covering for the assigned route driver, and made a wrong turn as she was not familiar with the route. A student onboard volunteered to help provide our driver with directions, which led to the delay. When a driver is lost or unfamiliar with a route, they are instructed to call into our dispatch office for assistance. The driver has been coached to ensure this incident does not happen again. We are committed to getting our students to school safely and on time, and we apologize for the delay.”



