0 Mid-South camp teaches youth sign language, how to communicate with the deaf community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There are nearly 45,000 people in Shelby County who are considered deaf or hard of hearing.

In this week’s Family Focus, FOX13 visited a summer camp that’s teaching children how to have a conversation with people who can’t hear.

The students at this summer camp aren’t using their mouths to do a lot of talking – That’s because they’re learning American Sign Language—the predominate language for the deaf and hard of hearing.

“So today, we’re doing the Summer Signing Camp. It’s a three-day camp for kids to sort of get involved in American Sign Language and just a little bit of deaf culture as well,” an instructor said.

This is the fourth year DeafConnect of the Mid-South is offering the camp.

Children ages 6 to 15 will learn sign language through games, crafts and other activities.

“So, they’re learning a lot of words right now. Just like signs they can use when they go back home.

They can describe their house or they can describe their pet, family, something like that. What they like to do,”

This is 12-year-old James Davis’ first year participating in the camp, but he is no stranger to signing.

“I have a cousin who is deaf. And I want to be able to communicate with him in sign language so,” he said.

And with nearly 45,000 deaf people in Shelby County alone. James and the other kids said they see the need for the skill.

“I’m hoping to learn how to hold a conversation with someone in sign language. If you watch, it’s cool to me, you know,” Davis said.

“I just think if everyone knew American Sign Language, then the deaf community would not feel disabled. Like, people would be able to communicate effortlessly and flawlessly with them,” the instructor said.

