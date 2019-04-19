0 Mid-South center provides resources for individuals recovering from opioid addiction

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - A treatment center in Desoto County was awarded a grant from the state that would give free treatment to patients struggling with addiction.

Yesterday, the Department of Justice announced 15 medical professionals were indicted for illegally distributing opioids to patients in the western district of Tennessee.

"We'll prosecute the street dealing, cartel member or white coated drug dealing doctor," said U.S attorney Michael Dunavant.

While the doctors and nurses face lengthy charges, questions remain about what will happen to their patients.

Adrian Hall with The New Season treatment center in Walls wants to help. She said grants from the state will help 100 new patients for free.

The grant is based off income and the center will even help patients get jobs once they go through treatment.

"When I hear patients tell me doctors got them where they are it really bothers me," said program director Adrian Hall.

Hall said its common for patients to tell her that their addiction started with a drug prescription from a doctor.

According to the Mississippi Department of Health, 96 people died in Desoto County for opioid overdose deaths from 2011-2016.

"Our goal is not to turn people around," Hall said.

She said the center is one of three that is sharing grants from the state.

The center will provide free treatment for patients to fight their addiction.

"The most I have now are individuals coming in on their own saying they are tired of their lifestyle, I'm ready to live a normal life," Hall said.

Hall told FOX13 the program is income based and can assist people in the Mid-South.

She said the program will also help unemployed people get jobs.

"It's very important that they have a job because once they get sober, then what and the then what is making sure they have a job," Hall said.

Hall said the most rewarding part is seeing people overcome their addiction.

"They come in all the time just proud saying Mrs. Adrian you don't understand if it wasn't for this clinic I wouldn't have this money if it wasn't for this clinic I wouldn't have my life," Hall said.

The treatment center is located off 8900 Delta Bluffs Cove. You can call 662-510-4660 for help.

