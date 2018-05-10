Mid-South dealing with temps 10 degrees higher than normal for month of May

With storms set to rumble through a large part of the eastern United Sates Thursday evening, here in the Mid-South we’re dealing with a horse of a different color record setting heat.
Temperatures will be about 10° warmer than the seasonal average (80°) Thursday through early next week.
Today, Thursday, temperatures will reach the upper 80s across the Mid-South, with a few areas reaching 90°. We’re looking at days of prolonged heat and sunshine, with little to no rain in the forecast, which means that some record highs may be set.
We know its early, and we’re only in May, but we are looking at very high UV indices as we head into the weekend.
We want you to get out and enjoy the sunshine, but remember it will only take 20 minutes to burn your skin. You’ll need SPF 30+ if you plan on being outside for extended period. Wouldn’t be a bad idea to wear sunglasses and a wide-brim hat, too.
