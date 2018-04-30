0 Mid-South doctor saving lives with new surgery technique

A surgical team is Memphis is providing life-saving medical care to women who are often turned away by doctors because of their weight. Every step was painful for Michelle Ballard, before her surgery in 2017.

"I had eight Fibroid tumors," Ballard told FOX13. "I had three cysts on my ovaries. And that was my second bout with cervical cancer."

The mother of three needed a hysterectomy.

She was denied surgery by several doctors before finding a doctor in Memphis equipped with the expertise to help.

"I was in so much pain and agony," Ballard said. "They kept turning me down, telling me nothing could be done."

Like thousands of women in the Mid-South, Ballard is considered medically obese. Overweight women are considered "high-risk," because of their increased chance for complications.

The Mid-South is considered the epicenter of the obesity epidemic in the U.S, according to Becker's Hospital Review.

Jackson, Mississippi is ranked as the most obese city in the United States, followed by Memphis and Little Rock, Arkansas.

"I had to take care of my boys," Ballard said, describing her desperate search for help. "I knew I had to do something."

FOX13's Kristin Leigh talked to a gynecologic oncology specialist in Memphis who has developed the expertise and skill set to operate on obese women.

