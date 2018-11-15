0 Mid-South driving instructor breaks down keys to driving in winter weather

For those that live up north, learning to drive in snow and ice is par for the course. For southerners, not so much.

On Wednesday, we found out what southern drivers need to know if they find themselves commuting in cold conditions.

Let’s be frank, many southerners don’t know how to drive in winter weather.

“The big thing people need to do right off the bat is they need to prepare ahead of time. Before they even get in their car, they need to make sure their windows are clean, scrape off the ice, get the defrost going, warm up the car, make sure you have plenty of fuel in the car,” said Shannon Pitner, the director of the Pitner Driving School.

Pitner added it’s a good idea to keep a flashlight, blankets, and jumper cables in your car during winter months.

“Once you get going, the two big things while driving in ice and snow: It’s real simple, just leave a lot of space, and take it very slowly,” said Pitner.

What scares many drivers is not knowing what to do if they start to slide.

FOX13 asked Pitner what he suggests.

“In a skid, the big thing you want to do is to keep the front end in front of the back end,” he said. “If the car is skidding to the right, and the back end of the car is trying to pass the front end, that’s not a good thing. So, you steer to the right. If you’re skidding to the left, steer to the left.”

Pitner said it’s important to stay in the tracks of other cars, drive in fresh snow rather than ice, and avoid bridges and overpasses as much as possible.

