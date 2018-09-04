POINSETT CO., Ark. - A man employed by an Arkansas elementary school was arrested for raping a child, according to officials.
The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that Shan Rich, 41, of Harrisburg, was arrested for rape on Sept. 1.
Rich is facing charges of rape of a child under the age of 14, according to the sheriff’s office. FOX13 did confirm Rich works at Harrisburg Elementary School.
Rich, who is from Poinsett County, is being investigated by the sheriff’s office, Harrisburg police, and Arkansas State Police “Crimes Against Children” division.
The circumstances surrounding the case have not been made public.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
