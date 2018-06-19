0 Mid-South families being separated by ICE officials

White House officials pushed back Monday against critics of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy. The policy has led to the separation of children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Children are also being separated from their parents right here in the Mid-South.

A father was arrested by ICE in Memphis Monday, despite having no criminal history and no previous encounters with ICE.

“That’s my beef, the children. The children need to be with their families,” said Greg Diaz, a local pastor and community leader in the Latino community.

“Right now, I have a family at my church that the father crossed with his kid and it’s been about three weeks that he knows nothing about the child, and we cannot even find him with the best attorneys in town,” said Diaz.

The father and his 7-year-old son were on their way to Memphis.

“His brother is here. They were seeking asylum. Their lives are in danger back in on Honduras so that’s exactly what they’re doing,” said Diaz.

Diaz said the current practices at the border were not in place three years ago when he visited during the Obama administration.

“It’s 100 percent different,” he said. “When I personally went down to the border, I wanted to experience firsthand the process of these families coming through. They were always kept together.”

The practice of keeping families together and allowing them entry is not happening now.

Politicians, like Jeb Bush, John McCain and many other lawmakers on both sides are condemning the practice of family separation.

Meanwhile, ICE is still making more arrests across the country.

On Monday morning a father in Diaz’s church was detained. It unclear if he will be deported from his three kids, like one mother and daughter were earlier this year.

An ICE spokesperson told FOX13 he had no criminal history and it was his first encounter with ICE.

Because of that, he will likely have several hearings before any potential deportation.

ICE has repeatedly said they are just enforcing the law and will not turn a blind eye to undocumented immigrants “in the country illegally.”

The Latino community argues that the Department of Homeland Security is separating families.

“This is happening every single day of our lives. It’s happening everywhere and this needs to stop.,” said Diaz.

