  • Mid-South family demands answers, child pushed to desperate limits after bullying

    Updated:

    FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. - A family is asking school leaders to step in after they say bullying almost pushed their son to desperate limits.

    RELATED: Family says bullying at school led teen to commit suicide

    The student told FOX13, "I just want it to stop, that's all I really want."

    Trending stories:

    Bradley Dowdy attends East Junior High School in Fayette County.

    Bradley and his mom sat down with FOX13, demanding to know what the school is doing to stop these attacks.

    He's the second student from the same school to say the district is staying silent on the problem of bullying.

    RELATED: 12-year-old attempts suicide after being bullied at middle school

    Scott Madaus tracks down school leaders and demands answers, on FOX13 News at 6.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mid-South family demands answers, child pushed to desperate limits after…