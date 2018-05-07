Mid-South family demands answers, child pushed to desperate limits after bullying

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. - A family is asking school leaders to step in after they say bullying almost pushed their son to desperate limits.
RELATED: Family says bullying at school led teen to commit suicide
The student told FOX13, "I just want it to stop, that's all I really want."
Trending stories:
- 2 dead, 4 others critical, after shooting near Crosstown Concourse
- Woman killed after getting out of car during argument on Hwy-385
- Teen stabbed with scissors after pulling student's dress up at Memphis school, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Bradley Dowdy attends East Junior High School in Fayette County.
Bradley and his mom sat down with FOX13, demanding to know what the school is doing to stop these attacks.
East Jr HS Fayette Co, "Home of the Bulldogs". But parents & students tell me this is the "Home of the Bullies". School administrators again refused to talk to me & just threatened to call police on me Im now taking these victims stories to the state of TN to get action & answers pic.twitter.com/cvCvfYO7wL— Scott Madaus (@scottmadaus) May 7, 2018
He's the second student from the same school to say the district is staying silent on the problem of bullying.
RELATED: 12-year-old attempts suicide after being bullied at middle school
Scott Madaus tracks down school leaders and demands answers, on FOX13 News at 6.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}