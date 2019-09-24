Mid-South family wins big on 'Family Feud'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Mid-South family won big on a national TV show.
The Roses, Jeff and Nancy, live in Arlington and own an Orange Theory business in Lakeland.
Their son, Kyle Rose, daughter, Kaitlyn Ambuehl, and her husband Josh Ambuehl competed as well.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
The highlight of the episode comes from the question "Name something about #ColonelSanders that a woman might find sexy..."
Did you know Colonel Sanders had a horse?
The Rose's won $20,000 and advanced to another episode which airs today at 3:30 p.m. on FOX13.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}