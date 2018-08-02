0 Mid-South family worried missing 15-year-old girl is being prostituted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Mid-South family is desperate for help. They believe their 15-year-old loved one is being prostituted in Memphis.

Jamaria Murray turned 15-years-old on Tuesday.

“Her birthday was yesterday, and we haven’t seen her in six months,” said Jasmine, a cousin of Murray. “We’re just trying to get her home, this is not somewhere kids should be at.”

Instead of a celebration with family, Murray’s relatives spent the day searching across Binghampton.

“We stayed up here until 1 o’clock in the morning, we rolled around. And there are people coming up telling us she’s over here in this house, she’s hiding,” Jasmine said.

Trending stories:

The teenager is classified as a runaway.

Murray has runaway from West Memphis multiple times in recent years. But her family said she’s being lured away and picked up.

Murray was last seen at the Family Dollar near the intersection of Summer Avenue and Tillman Street.

The family said police caught up with another teenager who told them she was being prostituted with Murray.

Relatives spoke with neighbors and eventually caught up with a potential suspect.

Police took the man into custody, but officers would not say what he was being charged with.

The man denied knowing Murray but did say he recently got out of jail.

Her family hopes someone will recognize the girl.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.