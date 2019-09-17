0 FOX13 Investigates: Mid-South fencing contractor accused of scamming multiple customers

A Mid-South fencing contractor is accused of scamming not one but multiple people in our area.

FOX13 first told you about Ronnie Brown with Active Iron Gates and Fence in June when he was accused of starting a job for a Millington homeowner, cashing all the checks, but he didn't finish the work.

Brown also has an 'F' rating with the Better Business Bureau.

The latest accusation is from a homeowner in Olive Branch who told FOX13 Ronnie Brown cashed the checks but he didn't even start any of the work.

Samuel Peregoy said it's hard to find contractors who can do fencing work and that's why he called Ronnie Brown with Active Iron Gates and Fence. Pereogy said he hired Brown last April for a stair railing project that was very successful.

Peregoys said the total job was for $1,575 to install a 24 feet of wrought iron fencing with a five-foot iron gate and repair a sagging 12-foot iron wrought iron gate across his driveway.

He said he paid Brown $800 in advance for supplies. Peregoy said some of his initial measures for the gate were off by a few feet, so he called Brown with the updated measures and the new invoice increased to invoice's new total $2,270.

But right before the job was supposed to start on August 12, Peregoy said he got a call from Brown.

"[Brown] called me the Sunday night to say his mother had died and I said take your time no hurry then he shows up the next day and says he need $350 more for the extra materials and I thought that was odd but I paid him anyway," said Peregoy.

Peregoy said he followed up with Brown when the job was supposed to start again on August 22, but he says brown never responded to his calls or text messages.

Then Peregoy started looking into Brown, and he found FOX13's previous story about Brown's 'F' rating with the Better Business Bureau and another job he didn't finish.

"I had no reason to check him out because I had used him and I thought it would be the same as last time pay half up front, do the job and then get the rest when you complete it," said Peregoy.

Now Peregoy is out more than $1,100 and he hasn't heard from Brown in weeks.

FOX13's Kirstin Garriss called Brown from her cell phone to see if he would pick up and he did. When FOX13 asked about the job, Brown hung up the phone. FOX13 called back and the call when to voicemail

Peregoy said he's so fed up with what happened, he filed a small claims lawsuit and now he's warning others about his experience.

"Regardless if you know a person you better check them out twice its kind of disheartening that once you use somebody you can't depend on them," said Peregoy.

He also filed a complaint with the BBB about Brown and he even reached out to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office and the Mississippi District Attorney.

