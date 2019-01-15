0 Mid-South Food Bank making food available to furloughed federal employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Mid-South Food Bank is responding to the partial government shutdown by making food available to furloughed employees who need it.

The organization said its shelves are stocked for now after all the holiday food drives.

Some of those items were donated by the same federal employees who might need them because of the shutdown.

"Our food bank stands ready to serve any government employees,” said Estella Mayhue-Greer, Mid-South Food Bank president and CEO.

The request came from the union representing TSA employees.

"We have received funding and food from government employees. They have funding and food drivers for us,” said Mayhue-Greer. "So, why would we not provide services to them when they need us?"

Mayhue-Greer told FOX13 that employees who show government identification and documentation that says they have been furloughed can go to one of the food banks, partner agencies, or one of its mobile sites.

Two are planned at Douglass Park and the North Frayser Community Center Distribution.

The food bank doesn't know how many impacted federal employees might show up.

"They have not identified themselves as direct employees, but what we are asking our agencies to do when they come is to start tracking that so we will know,” said Mayhue-Greer.

The food bank said the request comes at a time when its shelves are almost stocked after recent holiday drives, so the agency can handle this emergency response for now.

"It will put a drain on us. It will have an impact on us. But we are going to help them as much as we can to be able to meet the needs,” said Mayhue-Greer.

