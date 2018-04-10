0 Mid-South Food Bank plans to double its current facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Mid-South Food Bank is taking on a major project in its effort to combat the growing food insecurity problem.

The plan is to double its current facility by moving out East. FOX13 spoke with the Mid-South Food Bank's CEO Estella Mayhue-Greer, who said they are trying to make sure everyone gets to eat.

"In our service area there are more than 400,000 people on any given day don’t get enough to eat, we're only serving half of those," Mayhue-Greer said.

For more than a decade, Greer has worked to find a better location to serve those in need.

"We're operating out of two very antiquated buildings, they're not food grade building and Feeding America requires us to operate with food safety in mind," according to Greer.

Greer told FOX13, the Food Bank recently acquired a new location off Perkins. It's 156-thousand square feet, almost double its current location on Dudley.

"A food grade facility where we can accept bulk product and repack that produce into smaller quantities for our partner agencies," Greer said.

The new facility has 34 loading dock door, unlike the building on Dudley.

"Our trucks spend a lot of time waiting to get to the docks, because we only have three dock doors and so they're waiting to get to the dock and that's a waste of time and fuel," Greer said.

Greer said the new location has a massive freezer for incoming fresh proteins, there is storage for tons of non-perishable food items, office, training space and more. She told FOX13, the plan is to double the amount of food coming in.

"At least, 25 million pounds annually (what do you do now currently) we're doing anywhere from 10 to 12," Greer said.

She said this new location will allow families to focus on hope, instead of huger.

"This will allow them not to have to worry about food, but to be concerned about other issues they are facing," Greer told FOX13.

The new Mid-South Food Bank location will officially open its doors next February. Make sure to stop by the Poplar Plaza Shopping Center on April 25th for our Spring Food Drive. All donations will benefit the Mid-South Food Bank.

