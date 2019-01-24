0 Mid-South food bank running low on supplies

Since the government shutdown started, the Mid-South Food Bank has been providing hundreds of furloughed employees with food. But now, the food bank is starting to run low on supplies as the shutdown stretches on for another week.

Estella Mayhue-Greer, President and CEO of the food bank, said their inventory is depleting quickly as they try to keep up with high demand from furloughed employees.

“We're using a lot of our purchase product and so that's going to deplete our funds for purchasing food because we don’t just want to give them anything. We want to give them the nutritious food,” said Mayhue-Greer.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

FOX13 talked with Mid-South Food Bank last Monday and at the time, their shelves were fully stocked.

But more than a week later, Mayhue-Greer said they've given food to more than 600 federal workers and their families and now, they're preparing to support about 800 federal employees during a mobile food bank this Thursday.

The group is expecting FBI, IRS, TSA and Coast Guard members.

Mayhue-Greer said they didn’t anticipate the shutdown lasting this long.

“We really had no idea of the magnitude that we would be needed,” she said. “We don't have a choice. This is why the food bank is here. We are here to serve those who are struggling to make ends meet.”

The food bank collected more than 11,000 pounds of food during a collection drive on MLK Day, but Mayhue-Greer said they still need more volunteers and donations – both financially and in the form of canned goods.

Mayhue-Greer said no matter how long this shutdown goes, the food bank will continue to support those who need it.

“We don’t want you to have to choose between paying your utility bill when it’s cold or not having food, so we want to make sure there's food in the house,” she said.

The next mobile food bank will be held Thursday, Jan. 24 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at North Frayser Community Center located at 2555 St Elmo Avenue in Memphis.

If you're a federal employee, just show government identification and documentation that says you have been furloughed.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.