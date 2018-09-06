  • Mid-South football player had cocaine in his system when he died, officials say

    BYHALIA, Miss. - New details were released about the high school football player who died in north Mississippi after collapsing during a game. 

    Dennis Mitchell Jr., who went to Byhalia High School, collapsed on the sideline of the school’s game in Coahoma County on Aug. 24 and later died. 

    On Wednesday, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kelly McMillen confirmed Mitchell had cocaine in his system at the time of his death. 

    McMillen said the drug was detected in Mitchell’s system. 

    However, it is unclear if the cocaine had anything to do with his death. 

    The sheriff’s department said they are investigating Mitchell’s cause of death. 

