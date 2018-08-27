0 Mid-South high school football player collapsed during game, then dies

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - People in Byhalia, Mississippi are mourning the death of a football player after he suffered cardiac arrest during a game then later died at the hospital, according to family friends.

Byhalia High varsity football competed against Coahoma County Friday night.

Sophomore player Dennis Mitchell got hurt, then began throwing up on the field.

Mitchell was taken out of the game but then asked to be put back in the game, according to close friends.

When Mitchell started playing again, he began to feel sick then went back to the sidelines.

Mitchell then collapsed on the sidelines. He was rushed to the hospital, where he had a seizure.

Family friends say Mitchell suffered cardiac arrest. Mitchell was later pronounced dead.

Byhalia High School released the following statement regarding the player's death



The Marshall County Schools Superintendent also released a statement of the passing of Dennis Mitchell:

"The Superintendent of the Marshall County School District, Lela Hale, expressed they are saddened by the death of 16-year-old, Dennis Mitchell, a Byhalia football player. The Byhalia Indians played Coahoma County in Clarksdale Friday night. According to his coaches, after playing a quarter and a half, the defensive lineman came off the field during the second quarter, and was cheering the offensive on on the sidelines. He then collapsed. A parent with a medical background and paramedics rushed to him. He was taken to the hospital; however, he never regained consciousness. From what the coroner said last night, we do not know the cause of death. What we do know is that is is a tragedy and a tremendous loss for his family, our student body, and faculty and staff. It is heartbreaking! Please keep his family, our student body, and school personnel in your thoughts and prayers."

